Scotch & Soda Taps Stichd for Organic Cotton Underwear and Socks

The 20 new brick-and-mortar stores that Scotch & Soda plans to open by year’s end are not the only way the Dutch brand is expanding.

The Amsterdam-based company announced Tuesday a new long-term partnership with Stichd for the design, production and distribution of the brand’s underwear and sock collections. The men’s collection will launch in February 2023 with an early capsule drop in October.

“We are certain that the new Scotch & Soda bodywear lines will deliver high-quality product that will stand out in a particularly competitive market thanks to their extensive expertise and customer-oriented focus,” said Frederick Lukoff, Scotch & Soda CEO.

The men’s underwear line includes a variety of organic cotton boxers in monochromatic variations with contrasting accent used in the branded waistband. Seasonal styles play with bright colors, geometric or abstract patterns, and floral prints. Underwear will be sold in packs of two or three for 26.99-34.00 euros ($26.99-$35.75).

The hosiery line includes crew socks , ankle socks and no-show silhouettes all made with organic cotton. The new Scotch & Soda logo is incorporated in different elements throughout the collection. Across all styles, consumers will discover the signature dip toe design and surprise “Have a nice day” message detail inside the welt. Socks will retail for 9.99-14.99 euros (approximately $10.50-15.77).

The collection will be available in stores, on selected e-commerce platforms and through wholesale partners. The women’s underwear and sock ranges will follow later in 2023.

Stichd, a division of Puma Group, specializes in high-quality underwear, legwear, swimwear, fanwear and lifestyle apparel and accessories. The Dutch company’s current brand partners include Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Calvin Klein and multiple motorsport brands as well as Manchester City Football Club. The company has a consumer-driven approach that optimizes the combination of product, customer, and operational services.

“Partnering with Scotch & Soda to celebrate individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression is a natural fit,” said Nina Nix, Stichd CEO. “We believe Scotch & Soda and Stichd make the perfect pair and as a leader in the industry we are excited to expand with such an exciting brand and use our years of experience to deliver the best in daring essentials.”