Images of person of interest released in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- Police have released images of a person of interest wanted in connection to a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., that killed a 15-year-old boy.

The June 19 shooting took place during a festival called "Moechella," which was celebrating Juneteenth, officials said.

At about 8:48 p.m., as police were telling organizers to shut the event down, gunshots rang out, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said.

Teenager Chase Poole was killed and three others, including a D.C. police officer, were shot and injured, police said.

On Thursday, the authorities posted video of a person of interest they said they're looking to identify.

"The young man in this photo, you may have run from U Street. But you cannot run from accountability, and you cannot hide from the citizens of the District of Columbia," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference Thursday. "I'm asking anyone who recognizes this young man to please reach out to us."

Poole is one of 651 children ages 12 to 17 who have died from gun violence this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Another 176 children that were 11 years old or younger have died from guns.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

