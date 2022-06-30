ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toxic toad population increases in South Florida due to climate impact: Experts

By Kyla Guilfoil, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYFZI_0gRNjvFz00
Infestation Of Poisonous Toads Has Florida Residents Calling Pest Control Specialists To Remove The Hoards Joe Raedle/Getty Images

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Toxic toads are returning to South Florida in growing numbers as the region falls back into its warm, rainy summer season, experts say, and they want people to be aware of the risk to pets.

The bufo toad, also known as the cane toad, is a common summer sight in South Florida, but experts in the area believe the species is returning in larger numbers than in previous years.

Jeannine Tilford, owner of local toad management company Toad Busters, said that the changing climate has impacted the population of bufo toads in the area.

Tilford told ABC News that because the region's temperatures did not drop as consistently as they usually do in winter months, toads that usually would have been too weak or young to survive the winter in the past were able to make it to spring this year.

A main component of Toad Busters' work is moving toads to habitats where they aren't a danger to other animals, especially dogs, which can be killed by licking or eating the toads.

Tilford explained that the organization has been expanding west in Florida, and establishing more habitats with properly contained areas and lakes.

She said Toad Busters has shown over the last seven years that management is possible by safely collecting the toads.

The key to containment, Tilford said, is consistency.

"As long as you maintain it, we go from collecting hundreds one night to 30 the next. If you let it go for eight months, a couple cycles go by and they reproduce into large numbers," Tilford told ABC News.

Tilford said that an influx of people relocating from states like California, New York and New Jersey to Florida has further contributed to dogs dying due to the poisonous toads.

"We had a lot more dog deaths this year," Tilford said. "People don't know about the toads, let their dogs out in the backyard and it only takes a couple of minutes."

Tilford said the best thing for new residents is education.

"They need to understand what we have here, what [the toads] look like and what to do if you have a dog and a backyard," she said.

Dogs are more likely than cats to try and attack or eat a bufo toad, which poisons the dog, data from the University of Florida showed. Depending on the amount of poison ingested, symptoms often include pink or red gums, drooling or frothing at the mouth, pawing at the mouth, seizures and sometimes cardiac arrest.

Tilford told ABC News that residents shouldn't let their dogs loose in the backyard, especially during evening hours, as the toads are nocturnal.

She added that if a dog does have contact with a toad, immediately wipe out the dog's mouth with a wet rag and take the dog to the nearest emergency animal hospital.

If there are bufo toads on a resident's property, Tilford said the homeowner should reach out to have them removed from the area and they should install barrier fencing. While they aren't deadly to humans, they can cause skin and eye irritation and should not be handled without gloves.

Bufo toads can be found in urban, suburban and agricultural areas, most commonly in yards, around buildings or near canals and ponds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The commission added that bufo toads breed year-round in standing water, streams, canals and ditches.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WDBO

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

In rural West, more worries about access to abortion clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — In the central Oregon city of Bend, the sole Planned Parenthood clinic serving the eastern half of the state is bracing for an influx of patients, particularly from neighboring Idaho, where a trigger law banning most abortions is expected to take effect this summer.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WDBO

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Man wins $250K lottery prize with numbers he saw in a dream

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A retiree won a $250,000 lottery prize earlier this month with numbers that he said came to him in a dream, Virginia Lottery officials said Thursday. Alonzo Coleman matched the six winning numbers for the June 11 drawing of the lottery’s Bank a Million game.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toads#Climate#Poison#Toad Busters#Abc News
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy