Cairo — Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said Sunday. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 meters of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO