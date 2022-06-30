ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse, MT

Rockslides, slump close section along Hungry Horse Reservoir

Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
 3 days ago

Approximately 10 miles of road is closed along the west shore of Hungry Horse Reservoir due to unstable terrain causing rockslides and a slump.

The Flathead Forest on Wednesday closed Forest Service Road No. 895 between mile markers 39.7 and 29.7.

According to forest officials, last week’s warming temperatures, snowmelt and heavy rainfall created a rockslide that closed the road between mile markers 29.7 and 33.4. An additional failure emerged this week at a slump near Wheeler Creek, which increases the road closure to the south by another 6 miles.

The following areas are closed to motorized vehicles until the road is repaired. All areas in the closure will still be accessible by bicycle (non-electric) or by walking in.

• Graves Creek Campground

• Handkerchief Lake Campground

• FS Road 897 - Handkerchief/Graves Creek

• FS Road 895E - Forest Creek / Margaret Lake Trail 410

• FS Road 895F - Wheeler Creek

People are advised to use caution when entering this area as repair work will be underway.

For updated information on temporary road restrictions, campgrounds, and spring access on the Flathead National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/flathead and Facebook @discovertheflathead.

Comments / 0

