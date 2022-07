When I was first married, I couldn’t get a credit card in my own name, even though I made more money and had a solid job to guarantee that income. My name couldn’t be first on our mortgage, and I couldn’t title a car in my name, even if I paid for it. In fact, unless I, the “little woman,” was accompanied by my spouse, I couldn’t even buy the car!

