Tickets Available to Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show

The City of Irvine is giving away 1,000 complimentary tickets for the Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at FivePoint Amphitheatre thanks to a generous donation from Live Nation.

Tickets to the Pacific Symphony Orchestra’s July 4 Spectacular: The Music of Queen are available on a first-come, first-served basis. High-energy band and vocalists Windborne will join Pacific Symphony to perform classic Queen hits as they have never been heard before. The evening will conclude with a Fourth of July fireworks finale.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Reserve tickets online. There will be a nominal transaction fee when reserving tickets.

For more information about the concert, visit the Pacific Symphony website.