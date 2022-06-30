ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets Available to Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show

 3 days ago
The City of Irvine is giving away 1,000 complimentary tickets for the Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at FivePoint Amphitheatre thanks to a generous donation from Live Nation.

Tickets to the Pacific Symphony Orchestra’s July 4 Spectacular: The Music of Queen are available on a first-come, first-served basis. High-energy band and vocalists Windborne will join Pacific Symphony to perform classic Queen hits as they have never been heard before. The evening will conclude with a Fourth of July fireworks finale.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Reserve tickets online. There will be a nominal transaction fee when reserving tickets.

For more information about the concert, visit the Pacific Symphony website.

