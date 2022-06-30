ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

James L. Johnson is new pastor at Harvest Baptist Church in city

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames L. Johnson is the new pastor at Harvest Baptist Church, 309 E. F St., Elizabethton. Pastor Johnson has been preaching for 55 years, and he and his wife, Bonnie, have planted ten...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Kingsport holds largest Independence Day fireworks display in city’s history

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport held its first “Red, White and Boom” celebration Saturday night. “The City said let’s take it to a new level,” Director of Special Events for Kingsport Emily Thompson said. Thompson said this year’s celebration marks the largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date. First, the night kicked off with some music […]
KINGSPORT, TN
cardinalnews.org

Russell County soldier was called ‘a one-man army’

It’s hard to read about Junior Spurrier’s exploits during World War II without imagining the movie that could be made from them. Picture an old-school, two-fisted action yarn in the mode of “The Dirty Dozen” or “Where Eagles Dare,” a literal barn-burner advertised by a poster replete with muzzle flashes, gritted teeth, flying shell casings and other signatures of battlefield mayhem.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

KINGSPORT — Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was organized by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Elizabethton, TN
Society
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
New York State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
Florida State
elizabethton.com

Reader suggests preserving historic Bemberg ruins

I am a historian pursuing my master’s from MTSU, but I grew up in Elizabethton and the surrounding Tri-Cities where my family has lived for generations. Recently there has been a public outcry about the forgetting of our history in this country. Whether it be the removal of Civil War monuments from public spaces or the erasing of certain “controversial” topics from our history books, America is struggling to reckon with its past and interpret our history for the future. The city of Elizabethton has been sleeping on a significant part of its history — one that had national implications and still looms over the town today like a ghost of its industrial past. The labor strikes that occurred at the Bemberg and North American Rayon (formerly known as American Glanzstoff) plants in 1929 sparked a wave of protests across the Piedmont south and changed the future of labor laws in the United States. Initially it was a wildcat strike, or a strike without union representatives involved, led by women and girls (some as young as ten years old) who worked in the inspection department. The strikes that began in southern Appalachia showed the capital owners that labor was a force to be reckoned with, and that treating workers’ well-being as secondary to making a profit would no longer be tolerated or go unchallenged. The greater labor movement made incredible gains through the passage of the Wagner Act, the Social Security Act, and the formation of the CIO; none of which was possible if not for the personal sacrifices of America’s industrial workers. The people of southern Appalachia, and Elizabethton especially, played a huge part in fighting those battles. Strikers and labor activists fought and even died for their rights to organize, and for the human decency that they had so long been denied. We should be proud of our local history and the sacrifices our forefathers and mothers made for us, to ensure better working conditions than what they were subjected to.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sundown on Depot car show raises $13,000 for Holston Home

GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
GREENEVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Edna Faye Hill Woodby

Edna Faye Hill Woodby, 75, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1946 in Roan Mountain to the late James and Sudie Whitehead Hill. Edna was retired from Easy Painter of Boones Creek after 24-1/2 years. She loved feeding the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastors#Cambodia#Harvest Baptist Church#E F St
Johnson City Press

A look at Rocky Fork State Park

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Sweet Victory: Contestants race to see who can eat the most Moon Pies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a yearly event that's truly a sweet treat - Jonesborough Days hosted a Moon Pie eating contest on Saturday. The festivities took place outside the Washington County, Tennessee Courthouse. There were competitions for kids, teens and adults. Their mission was to see who could...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

3 Bristol firefighters injured in Friday morning house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — No occupants of a Bristol home received injuries during an early-morning house fire Friday; however, three firefighters were injured while fighting the flames. Bristol Fire Chief Mike Carrier told News Channel 11 that crews arrived at the home on the 800 block of Kentucky Avenue just before 2 a.m. to find […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Philippines
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Acres of Fun: Appalachian Fair lineup finalized

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Appalachian Fair Officials announced the finalized lineup for the annual fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The lineup and performance dates are: Carly Pearce – Monday, August 22 Russell Dickerson – Tuesday, August 23 Walker Hayes – Wednesday, August 24 We Are Messengers – Thursday, August 25 Shenandoah – Friday, August 26 […]
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

New state legislation to affect Tennessee schools

Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday. As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Officials ask for community input regarding proposed pump track in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials are asking the community for their input regarding a pump track that is proposed to be put in Hampton. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company & Velosolutions for an asphalt pump track concept design. The pump track will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails system located near 2nd Avenue in Hampton.
HAMPTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy