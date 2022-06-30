James L. Johnson is new pastor at Harvest Baptist Church in city

I am a historian pursuing my master’s from MTSU, but I grew up in Elizabethton and the surrounding Tri-Cities where my family has lived for generations. Recently there has been a public outcry about the forgetting of our history in this country. Whether it be the removal of Civil War monuments from public spaces or the erasing of certain “controversial” topics from our history books, America is struggling to reckon with its past and interpret our history for the future. The city of Elizabethton has been sleeping on a significant part of its history — one that had national implications and still looms over the town today like a ghost of its industrial past. The labor strikes that occurred at the Bemberg and North American Rayon (formerly known as American Glanzstoff) plants in 1929 sparked a wave of protests across the Piedmont south and changed the future of labor laws in the United States. Initially it was a wildcat strike, or a strike without union representatives involved, led by women and girls (some as young as ten years old) who worked in the inspection department. The strikes that began in southern Appalachia showed the capital owners that labor was a force to be reckoned with, and that treating workers’ well-being as secondary to making a profit would no longer be tolerated or go unchallenged. The greater labor movement made incredible gains through the passage of the Wagner Act, the Social Security Act, and the formation of the CIO; none of which was possible if not for the personal sacrifices of America’s industrial workers. The people of southern Appalachia, and Elizabethton especially, played a huge part in fighting those battles. Strikers and labor activists fought and even died for their rights to organize, and for the human decency that they had so long been denied. We should be proud of our local history and the sacrifices our forefathers and mothers made for us, to ensure better working conditions than what they were subjected to.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO