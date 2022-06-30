ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Chaska police respond to thefts, alcohol related traffic reports

swnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 12:15 a.m. officers responded to Geske Road for an abuse/neglect report. June 15....

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Hugo garage fire likely caused by fireworks

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities say a garage fire that occurred northwest of the Twin Cities over the weekend was likely caused by fireworks.It happened Saturday night in Hugo. The Hugo Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the house."If you choose to use legal fireworks, make sure you're following all safety precautions to keep yourself and those around you out of harm's way," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.The fire department reminded people to fully extinguish fireworks before disposing of them, and to not attempt to re-ignite fireworks that don't go off.
HUGO, MN
CBS News

Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove police working to figure out who left flyers with hate propaganda across town

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Authorities in the southeast metro are working to figure out who left flyers filled with hate propaganda in driveways across Cottage Grove. The local police department says that while the information in the flyers isn't illegal, the flyers were "disturbing.""Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period," said Chief Pete Koerner in a statement Saturday. "The information contained in these flyers does not represent what we stand for as a police department or a community."The flyers directed people to a group that is linked to white supremacy, police say. What exactly was written on the flyers was not released. Investigators are asking homeowners to look at their security systems to see if they captured the person (or persons) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-439-9381. Cottage Grove is a Twin Cities suburb located roughly 13 miles southeast of St. Paul. 
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Chaska, MN
Chaska, MN
Crime & Safety
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 20-26

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 20-26. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 22: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
tncontentexchange.com

Uncooperative victim results in dismissal of assault case

An Owatonna man had all charges against him dismissed after the county prosecutors were unable to make contact with the victim. Leo Rivera Gaxiola, 42, had two felony assault charges against him dismissed earlier this year in Steele County District Court. The court also dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge and a misdemeanor damage to property charge.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Reports#Police#Thefts#Alcohol#Chaska Police Department
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in apparent drowning in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Glencoe 3-Vehicle Collision

One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Glencoe Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30am at the intersection of Highway 212 and Morningside Drive. The Patrol says 73-year-old Michael Scully of Richmond was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MAPLEWOOD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy