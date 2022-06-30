Graham, Greenlee show declines in COVID cases

The non-profit Tucson City of Gastronomy, which manages the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation for metro Tucson and its Southern Arizona foodshed, has selected its new cohort of Certified Restaurants and Artisans, and the first representatives of the new categories of Caterers and Retailers. Through an application process, 27 restaurants, 11 food and beverage artisans, nine food retailers, and three caterers were selected from among more than 60 applicants. These newly certified businesses join those already certified, expanding the program to 52 restaurants, 27 artisans, nine retailers and three caterers. All are locally owned and independent businesses.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO