Dallas, TX

Celebrating 50K Instagram Followers (and giveaways!)

By Nelli
dallasfoodnerd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Dallas Food Nerd, we’re celebrating reaching 50K followers on Instagram! We are so excited for this milestone and wanted to give back to our followers and feature some of our favorite foodie brands in DFW. Over the next several weeks, we’ll be giving away a...

www.dallasfoodnerd.com

Eater

Where Can I Take Kids and Toddlers to Eat and Be Entertained in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Fourth of July fun on display at Splash & Blast in Celina

Live music, vendors, food truck and water inflatables and fun were all part of the annual Celina Splash & Blast Fourth of July event Saturday evening at Old Celina Park. This year's event included live music by headline band Live 80, which provided an 80s music tribute experience, country music band Love & Country and The Voice Season 21 contestant Clint Sherman. Celina ISD student Andrew Purvis sang the national anthem at the event.
CELINA, TX
CW33

Top indoor activities around Dallas to escape the rain or beat the heat, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat in Texas is no joke and nobody wants to be outside in the rain and the Fourth of July weekend has the potential for rain and some high heat. What better day to celebrate than National Stay Out of the Sun Day on Sunday, July 3! NationalToday says, “Although one doesn’t technically need to be indoors to avoid the sun, any excuse to lounge around the house for a lengthy period of time can (and should) be taken full advantage of. Moderate sun exposure will provide you with a healthy, all-natural dose of Vitamin D, but spending too much time basking in the sun speeds up the aging process. Whether you opt to spend this holiday relishing in the great indoors, or relaxing in a hammock in the shade — we’ve got a couple of ideas to help you celebrate.”
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

July is the time to celebrate all things summer, from ice cream and peaches to barbecue and the beach. While Dallas is landlocked, one downtown hotel is bringing a seaside experience to its rooftop bar this week. There’s also an ice cream social, brisket-smoking class, a chef-prepared vegan dinner, and a peach festival worth the drive. Lastly, don’t miss a quick tour stop of an iconic Chicago restaurant food truck making an appearance in DFW this week.
DALLAS, TX
Frisco, TX
familyeguide.com

Kids Colony Splash Park

Aloha! You’re invited to join The Colony City Council and Community Development Corporation for the much awaited grand opening celebration of the new splash park at Kids Colony Park. Put on your festive luau attire and come have a splashing good time! Snacks and drinks will be provided. Saturday,...
THE COLONY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Top spots for ice cream around Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the whackiest ice cream flavor you’ve ever tried? Lavender? Olive oil? Pineapple cilantro? Lobster? Honey Avocado?. There’s no better sweet treat to treat yourself with than a cup of ice cream during the summer heat. Thankfully, it’s Friday, July 1 and that means it’s National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day!
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Luxurious White Rock Valley Timeless Traditional

White Rock Valley is one of Lake Highland’s most beautiful areas. Nestled next to Flagpole Hill’s 107 acres, it’s as if the parkland wraps the neighborhood in a warm hug. Living here is about as close as you can get to nature in Dallas and still live in luxury.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The MLK Food Park Is at Fair Park for 3 Weekends in July

The local pop-up MLK Food Park, which had a successful run in South Dallas last summer, has found a new this summer home. The event, which is primarily comprosed of Black-owned of food vendors, is setting up shop Sundays in July from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Firewheel Town Center presents Star Spangled Spectacular

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Firewheel Town Center, in collaboration with the City of Garland, will celebrate our nation’s independence with a full afternoon of family fun at the Star Spangled Spectacular event, making its return after being canceled the past two years. There will be family fun activities from 4-8 pm, food trucks until 9 pm, and Main Stage Entertainment from 7-9 pm featuring High Definition Band. The night will end with a 22-minute fireworks display.
GARLAND, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the man behind Addison Kaboom Town's firework show

DALLAS — Expect the nationally recognized Addison Kaboom Town to bring in around half a million guests on Sunday. The annual event and its firework show have continued to grow in size and scale since 1985. In the last ten years, Chad Stanley has had a hand in what...
DALLAS, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Red, White and BOOM!

Activities for the entire family. A full day of free hometown fun!. The City of McKinney celebrates the Fourth of July at Red, White and BOOM! with free family activities, live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show. Red, White and BOOM! kicks off Independence Day with downtown events: a hometown...
MCKINNEY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Top spots in Fort Worth to eat chicken wings, according to Yelp

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The sun is shining, summer is setting in and Texans need to know where to get the best chicken wings in Fort Worth and it’s our duty to help with this venture. Here’s why, Friday, July 1 is International Chicken Wing Day! NationalToday says,...
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

This Texas lake retreat will make you think you’re in Europe

DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

It'll Do Club

Since opening in winter 2012, It'll Do has become East Dallas' go-to dance club. Its large interior and spacious dance floor is right up with the best and largest Dallas night clubs, but without the pretentiousness. Young adults, students and trendsetters of every variety gather to dance as underground DJs spin everything from indie rock-infused tracks to old-school hip-hop mash-ups.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

This neighbor’s White Rock Lake photos are something to talk about

Photo courtesy of Nancy Ellis. Neighborhood social media: It’s a mixed bag, much of it seeking recommendations for everything from plumbers to tacos, plus plenty of snark about sketchy types in alleyways and Those Darn Kids driving golf carts down Abrams. But wade through it all, and you’ll be...
DALLAS, TX

