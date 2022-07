After all seven participants came down to the ring before the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE‘s Premium Live Event with the exact same name, it looked like fans were in store for an incredible match. Who would win? Riddle? Drew McIntyre? Sheamus? Surely it wouldn’t be Madcap Moss but how about […] The post Theory enters and wins WWE’s Money in the Bank appeared first on ClutchPoints.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO