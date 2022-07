It’s that time of year again, when desert rats begin their migration to cooler climates in an attempt to escape the blistering heat of an Arizona summer. Many Americans “hibernate” during the winter. Here in Tucson, where you can practically fry an egg on the sidewalk or bake a batch of cookies on your windshield, we like to beat the heat by hibernating during the summer.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO