ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

[UPDATED] Karen Paz Dominguez’s Resignation is Official; Dillingham Ready to Step In as Auditor-Controller, County Administrative Officer Says

By Ryan Burns
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe county issued the following press release, with a link to the separation agreement:. The County of Humboldt today executed a separation agreement with current Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez stating Ms. Paz Dominguez is resigning effective July 1. Per the Board of Supervisors action on Tuesday, the Board has appointed Auditor-Controller-elect...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s Fourth Post Election Update

The latest election results for the Humboldt County Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Primary Election are now available:. Remember that this is not the certified results but 100% of the votes have been counted. (Note: the bottom left has arrows that allow you to navigate backwards and forwards through the results.)
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

New Hoopa Valley Police Chief Inaccurately Stated That Officers Destroyed $10.8 Million Worth of Illegal Cannabis on Tribal Land, Says He Intentionally Released Misinformation as a ‘Test’

New Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Chief Rolando Ramos released a statement today in response to a recent post on the department’s Facebook page that inaccurately claimed that officers destroyed $10.8 million worth of cannabis at an illegal grow site on tribal land last week. The post resulted in a...
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Final Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project Released; Planning Commission Hearing Planned for Later This Month

Ready for some acronyms? Buckle up: Humboldt County, acting as lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), has released the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility that Nordic Aquafarms plans to build on the Samoa Peninsula. Clocking in at 1,080 pages,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Governor Newsom Signs Cannabis Tax Reform Initiative Killing Statewide Cultivation Tax

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday to bring immediate tax relief to struggling cannabis farmers. AB 195, the cannabis tax reform trailer bill, permanently eliminates California’s cannabis cultivation tax – which increased from $154.40 per dry-weight pound to $161.28 per pound earlier this year – and guarantees three years of net tax relief to the cannabis industry as a whole.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
City
Rio Dell, CA
kymkemp.com

No Needles at New Site, Says HACHR

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Auditor#A Separation#Politics Local#Dillingham Ready#The Board Of Supervisors#Board#State
lostcoastoutpost.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE

Occurred on 12TH St. Disposition: BILLABLE ALARM. Officer initiated activity at S G St, Arcata. . Disposition: CITED. Officer initiated activity at S G St, Arcata. . Disposition: CITED. Occurred on S Fortuna Blvd. LIGHTS FROM SIX RIVERS MOTEL ARE EXCESSIVELY BRIGHT, SHINING INTO HIS RESIDENCE. RP CALLED THE BUSINESS...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County launches new outpatient mental health treatment program

EUREKA, Calif. — Today, Humboldt County launched a new outpatient treatment program to help individuals who are having a mental health crisis. The Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services created the Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program in partnership with the nonprofit Environmental Alternatives. According to the county, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Heavy Construction, Restoration Work Forces Closure of Ocean Ranch Unit Within CDFW’s Eel River Wildlife Area Through Remainder of 2022

Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the closure of the Ocean Ranch Unit within the Eel River Wildlife Area as habitat restoration work intensifies there with the use of heavy equipment. The unit is being closed to all public access for safety effective Monday, July 11, 2022, through the end of the year.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Fire at the Town House Motel in Eureka This Evening

K Street and one lane of 4th Street are blocked after a fire in a room at the Town House Motel in Eureka that started about 8:30 p.m. The fire is controlled as of 8:40 p.m. Several engines are being released at this time. Please remember that this story is...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
krcrtv.com

U.S. 101 to close in July for Jacoby Creek Bridge construction

EUREKA, Calif. — U.S. 101 South close intermittently near the end of July so crews can complete the new Jacoby Creek Bridge. According to Caltrans District 1, Southbound U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka at the new Jacoby Creek Bridge will be fully closed on July 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, July 23. This section of the highway will close again on July 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Melissa Jensen, 1977-2022

Melissa Marie Jensen passed away on June 11, 2022 at the age of 45 at her home. She was born in San Andreas, Calaveras County CA January 20th 1977, but grew up in Sutter Creek, Amador County as a child and young teen. She was a funny little girl and would keep us all laughing with her jokes. She had a habit of bringing home critters such as frogs, turtles, mice, and kittens. She wanted to save and love them all.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. RACHEL BOWLER EPD Arrest or Detention VC23152(b),...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dana Nelson, 1949-2022

Dana John Nelson, 72, died at home, May 21, 2022, taking his final call into the Redwoods. He passed at home in Arcata, under the care of Hospice of Humboldt, just as he wanted. Dana was born on 9/9/49 in Bend, Oregon, to Albin and Margaret Nelson, the youngest of...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Health Career Exploration Summer Institute in Eureka holds graduation

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, a group of 16 local high school students interested in pursuing careers in the health field graduated from a two week-summer education program. The Health Career Exploration Summer Institute allowed students to explore different healthcare jobs and get a glimpse of what it is like to work in a local hospital. Students received on-site educational experiences at Providence St. Joseph Health, in addition to attending classes taught by Fortuna High School instructor Sara Dixon.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy