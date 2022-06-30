[UPDATED] Karen Paz Dominguez’s Resignation is Official; Dillingham Ready to Step In as Auditor-Controller, County Administrative Officer Says

Melissa Marie Jensen passed away on June 11, 2022 at the age of 45 at her home. She was born in San Andreas, Calaveras County CA January 20th 1977, but grew up in Sutter Creek, Amador County as a child and young teen. She was a funny little girl and would keep us all laughing with her jokes. She had a habit of bringing home critters such as frogs, turtles, mice, and kittens. She wanted to save and love them all.

