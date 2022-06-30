[UPDATED] Karen Paz Dominguez’s Resignation is Official; Dillingham Ready to Step In as Auditor-Controller, County Administrative Officer Says
The county issued the following press release, with a link to the separation agreement:. The County of Humboldt today executed a separation agreement with current Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez stating Ms. Paz Dominguez is resigning effective July 1. Per the Board of Supervisors action on Tuesday, the Board has appointed Auditor-Controller-elect...lostcoastoutpost.com
