Evelyn Hicks, 66, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mr. Jessie McFarland, 70, of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born September 08, 1951, in Mountain Home to Lawrence and Edith (Strain) McFarland. He was an avid outdoorsman and was out there at every chance. Jessie is survived by his son: J.W....
The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team will be on the home field for the final time this season. MacLeod will welcome Batesville to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30.
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team suffered its second loss in the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament Saturday at Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The Lockeroom ended up falling 3-1 to the Mudcats from Elk City, Oklahoma. Mountain Home’s next opponent is a team they met last month in the Mickey Huskey...
In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, several firework shows are set to take place this weekend. On Sunday, the City of Flippin will host its 35th annual Flippin Fireworks Festival at Hickey Park. Day time activities include a bounce house and water slide for the kids, the wall of water by the Flippin Fire Department and a patriotic ceremony with presentation of the flags during the National Anthem.
A Conway County man was killed in a crash involving his motorcycle last week in Marshall. The victim is identified as 42-year-old Steve Salter of Jersusalem. According to the Marshall Police Department, Salter was traveling on U.S. Highway 65 when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle trying to cross the highway on Campus Street.
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team’s run in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, will come to an end on Monday. The Lockeroom is set to face Springfield Kickapoo on the final day of the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament. The first pitch at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 11.
Two Gainesville men were injured in a one-vehicle accident during Saturday’s early morning hours. Twenty-four-year-old Dylan Burke and 41-year-old Travis Mencl were transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Burke was the driver of a vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A West Plains man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, which was found in one of the two vehicles he stole within a week of each other. Thirty-three-year-old Michael Bryant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to...
It was a typically hot fourth of July Monday, despite an afternoon thundershower that provided some much need rain, but the thermometer looks to rise even more for the rest of the work week. Highs are forecasted to be in the triple digits for the next four days and heat indices, the combination of the temperature and humidity, will be upwards of 110 degrees.
Shawn Patrick (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of threatening to kill his fiancee’s son and his dog with the son’s children in observance. Fifty-four-year-old Shawn Patrick, whose address is listed in Huntsville, is in the Marion County Law Enforcement Center on a bond of $10,000.
A boat caught fire at the Tracy Ferry Marina, and it reportedly spread to other boats at the dock. According to a dispatch spokesperson from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, an ambulance was sent out for treatment of smoke inhalation. The call came into the sheriff’s office around 9...
A rural Mountain Home man is facing 17 charges after he allegedly wrecked his vehicle, left the scene and was found passed out on the porch of a residence over four miles away. The charges against 37-year-old Daniel Douglas Cunningham stem from the incident which happened June 22. The probable...
A Conway man pulled over in Baxter County and found to have weapons and a large cache of drugs in his vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Twenty-eight-year-old James Adrian Peers entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him and told the court he would be represented by Little Rock attorney Patrick Benca.
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to the public about the Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam active again in the area.A Baxter County man was contacted by phone by persons purporting to be employees and representatives from Publisher’s Clearinghouse telling the man he had won a large cash award.
(James Tilley accepts his award from police chief Eddie Griffin) The annual Mountain Home Police Department award luncheon was held Wednesday with James Tilley, John Helms and Josh Evans picking up the top honors. Tilley was named the officer of the year, Helms earned the civilian of the year award and Evans received the reserve officer of the year honor.
