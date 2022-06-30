ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Sally Williams Designs Serene Home on on the Wilmington Sound

southernhomemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross-country trip with her husband led Sally Williams to rethink her accounting background for interior design. “I had always been artistic as a kid,” she says. “In California, I fell in love with a gallery that left me feeling calm and inspired.” After the couple returned home to Raleigh, North Carolina,...

www.southernhomemagazine.com

foxwilmington.com

Southport welcomes 9/11 Mobile Museum to 4th of July Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Most people still remember exactly what they were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001. In Southport, at their annual 4th of July festival they welcomed a Mobile Museum filled with memories of that day. The Stephen Siller Foundation was formed in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life saving people from the south tower of the world trade center on 9/11. Siller got stuck in traffic on his way to the towers the morning of the 11th and ran 3.5 miles with all of his gear on to meet his battalion, and his remains were never recovered from the wreckage.
The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Residents and visitors join in Landfall 4th of July Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday’s gray skies did little to diminish the holiday colors at this year’s Landfall community Independence Day Parade. Homeowner Shelley Watson and her family decorated their car, sported holiday hats and lined up mid-morning for the annual parade, which, like so many area events, came back in full force after a pandemic pause.
WILMINGTON, NC
live5news.com

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
OAK ISLAND, NC
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
US News and World Report

Oak Island’s New Beach Services Unit Aids in Public Safety

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — It’s a Saturday morning in mid-June, which means that Oak Island’s beach strand is crowded. The tide is rising, and the beach is narrow, particularly on the east end. Cynthia Grant, a member of Oak Island’s Beach Services Unit, weaves her utility...
OAK ISLAND, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

On vacation at White Lake

These photos were submitted to the Bladen Journal showing a family enjoying a day on White Lake in June, along with an aerial photograph of White Lake and the surrounding area. Residents are being asked to submit their vacation photos to the Bladen Journal this summer — simply follow the instructions in the graphic at right.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
massachusettsnewswire.com

TerraBella Northridge senior community in N.C. named a Best Senior Living Award Winner for 2022-23

The Northwest-Raleigh-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. RALEIGH, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Northridge...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear this holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday. While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC

