SEIDMAN SAYS: Could student lawsuit against Ringling College have been prevented?

Recently I reached out to Megan Rose Ruiz, the 2019 Ringling College of Art and Design graduate who is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit filed last week by eight former RCAD students claiming the school mishandled or ignored reported allegations of abuse on campus.

The only other time I’d spoken with Ruiz, a former resident assistant at the college, was in late June 2020. That was just after a tweet she posted warning students to “stay the **** away” from Associate Dean of Students for Residence Life Christopher Shaffer, her former boss, catalyzed a cascade of complaints on social media from current and former students and faculty.

More from Carrie Seidman

At the time, Ruiz shared with me a dozen testimonials, most, but not all, submitted anonymously, raising various allegations. She had just sent an open letter to the college asking that their concerns about safety be immediately addressed, but the story had not yet broken in the local media. After being granted an interview with RCAD president Larry Thompson, I wrote a column about the situation.

That column never ran: my editor at the time didn't feel my piece had enough verification to run.

A month later, essentially the same story broke in another local media outlet, followed in August by news that Shaffer had filed a civil lawsuit against Ruiz for libel, slander and defamation. Having been warned that such an action “could constitute unlawful retaliation,” Shaffer was terminated by the college in September. (Shaffer, who later filed suit against RCAD, declined to speak with me then – and my efforts to reach him through his attorney this week were unsuccessful.)

Ruiz, now 25, lives in Los Angeles, where she works as a self-employed artist and runs a small business. The past two years have been, she said, “extremely difficult.” When she was served with the complaint by Shaffer she was 23 years old, financially unstable, isolated and unaware of what she now calls a “systemic covering up of instances of abuse” at the college.

“I thought my life had ended,” Ruiz said on a Zoom call. “There are no words to describe how low I got . . . I not only had to deal with the trauma of mistreatment . . . but retraumatization through the harassment of litigation.”

Ruiz said it was never her intention to provoke a legal battle. She is in debt to her legal counsel (the Massey Law Group in St. Petersburg); her mental health has suffered (she has nightmares, hypervigilance and bouts of self-doubt); and her career has been harmed (“Every time I speak poorly about the institution I went to," Ruiz said, "I am hurting my own credibility and reputation.”). It was only Ringling’s failure to take action – and the coming forward of others also seeking redress – that led to the current litigation.

“I’ve said it a thousand times,” Ruiz told me. “My only goal at any time in this process was to ensure the safety of students . . . to defend myself and take every professional avenue I could to reach out to Ringling and resolve this in a way that wasn’t escalating or vindictive.

“I gave Ringling every benefit of the doubt for two years," Ruiz added. "Ultimately, it became clear the only way the college would address this is through litigation. It’s been a long time for me to wait, but much longer for Ringling not to make any changes.”

Ruiz said the college has never reached out to her or the other plaintiffs and only terminated Shaffer because he filed suit against her, not for his alleged abuses. RCAD responded with the following statement: “The safety of our students and the entire Ringling College community is and always has been a top priority. As a practice, however, the College does not comment on pending legal matters.”

I will always wonder whether things might have played out differently if my column had spurred the college to act sooner. Now it will be up to a jury to write the end of this unfortunate saga. The two-year delay has only magnified the misfortune and created more headache, heartache and expense on both sides.

Why didn’t RCAD jump on these concerns when they surfaced? Why didn't it respond swiftly, proactively and transparently? A single allegation is one thing, but the two dozen students who ultimately filed formal complaints signifies more than an aberration. Delaying decisive action has harmed the college’s reputation and called into question its integrity.

And why would young adults, at the beginning of their lives and without means or authority, pursue remedy to this degree if their grievances weren’t valid? Against the power, money and credibility of an institution like RCAD they have little to gain, other than maybe recovering some lost peace of mind.

I started to ask Ruiz if she regretted sending that long ago tweet, but she cut me off before I could finish.

“No, no, no,” she insisted. “Absolutely not. I would never take back what I did. College students are a very vulnerable group of people. If something like this is not handled delicately, a lot of things can go wrong. None of this is going to go away soon for any of the plaintiffs. This is trauma we will have to process for a very long time.”

Contact columnist Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or (505) 238-0392.