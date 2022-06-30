ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Road open date pushed back to July 13 at the earliest

Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
 3 days ago

Visitors hoping to drive the full length of Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road will have to wait a few more weeks — at least.

Park officials Wednesday announced that the alpine highway will open through Logan Pass "no earlier than" July 13. That would match the latest openings ever for the scenic road, in 2011 and again during the pandemic in 2020.

“This date is not a prediction of when the road will open - it is to help with trip planning purposes,” the park clarified about the “no earlier than” date.

Until then, visitors may access Going-to-the-Sun Road via the St. Mary entrance on the east side without a vehicle reservation until the road is open to Logan Pass.

The park's free shuttle will accommodate the late opening, as well. On the west side starting July 1, shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, offering all stops between Apgar and Avalanche Campground. A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

On the east side starting July 1, the shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all stops between St. Mary and Sun Point. A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

The Sun Road plowing effort this spring has been set back by heavy rain and mountain snowfall.

The west side plow crew reached Logan Pass and started into the Big Drift this week — typically 50 to 60 feet deep — and began guard rail installation. They are also trying to keep up with rockslides onto the road.

East side crews were clearing up rock fall below east tunnel and had nearly completed snow removal below the east tunnel.

The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

