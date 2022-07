JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – With summer upon us and more people heading to Wyoming’s lakes and reservoirs to recreate, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Wyoming Livestock Board (WLB), Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts and United States Forest Service want to remind the public to avoid and keep animals away from harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs) and to report suspected blooms and bloom-related illnesses to DEQ and WDH at WyoHCBs.org.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO