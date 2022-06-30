Two collisions fatal on county roads

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO