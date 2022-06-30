ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Two collisions fatal on county roads

By Eric Jaramishian
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

California Highway Patrol officers responded to two separate vehicle collisions that resulted in two fatalities the evening of June 18. Placerville area CHP officers were dispatched around 4:56 p.m. after a man was fatally struck by an SUV on Mormon Emigrant Trail west of State Route 88 and east of Alder...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Yolo County Coroner identifies accidental death victim

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixon Police Department were called by the Davis Police Department regarding a report of a dead body found in a waste disposal service’s garbage truck. According to Dixon Police, they found the body after the truck deposited the contents into a trash dump...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Child Rescued, 3 Adults Missing In Sacramento River Near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista. The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing. Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery. The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel. No further information about the incident has been released.
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights Police investigates crash at Old Auburn Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pollock Pines, CA
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Occur in Elk Grove Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Accident on S.R. 99 Near Sheldon Road Involved Multiple Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries was reported in Elk Grove on June 30 on State Route 99. The accident involved a Lexus, Honda Accord, Ford Fiesta and another unnamed sedan. The collision happened around 8:14 a.m. along northbound S.R. 99 near the Sheldon Road off-ramp.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Collisions#Traffic Accident#California Highway Patrol#Mormon#Marshall Hospital#Dui#Pony Express Trail#Pony Express Court
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Commercial Structure In Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A fire damaged a commercial structure in Arden-Arcade on Sunday. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews arrived at the building on the corner of Watt Avenue and Cody Way and attacked the fire, then searched for victims. The building, which suffered heavy fire damage, is known to be occupied by homeless people and has also had several fires burn there, the district says. The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Metro Fire is working a commercial structure fire in Arden Arcade. Crews arrived to heavy fire, initiated fire attack and completed a search for victims. The building is known to be occupied by homeless persons, and has burned several times in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/NDBn1CBhse — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 4, 2022  
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident on Madison Avenue [Carmichael, CA]

CARMICHAEL, CA (July 1, 2022) – Monday evening, at least two victims were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident on Madison Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison Avenue. Furthermore, officials said the driver of a pickup-truck...
CARMICHAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Missing camper found dead in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a missing camper was found dead in Desolation Wilderness on Wednesday.  The hiker was identified as 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco.  Someone reported an abandoned tent that had been blown over on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. According to the sheriff’s […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

All Rices Fire Evacuation Orders And Warnings Lifted As Containment Grows To 65%

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:25 a.m. All evacuation orders and warnings for the Rices Fire have now been lifted in Nevada County, the sheriff’s office said on Monday morning. Cal Fire reports 65% containment of the incident. The fire has not grown beyond 904. Previous week’s updates below: July 3 There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Illegal Fireworks Ignite Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane. The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person rescued from Folsom Lake after “possible drowning”

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy