El Dorado County, CA

Heavy equipment heist reported in Mosquito

By Thomas Frey
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $150,000 of heavy machinery was reported missing from a property on Shale Drive in Mosquito June 12. Chuck Nerviani and his wife own the property, where they have a cabin...

www.mtdemocrat.com

CBS Sacramento

One Child Rescued, 3 Adults Missing In Sacramento River Near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista. The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing. Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery. The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel. No further information about the incident has been released.
RIO VISTA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Illegal Fireworks Ignite Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane. The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
#Mosquito#Heavy Equipment#Heavy Machinery#Heist#Shale Drive
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Commercial Structure In Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A fire damaged a commercial structure in Arden-Arcade on Sunday. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews arrived at the building on the corner of Watt Avenue and Cody Way and attacked the fire, then searched for victims. The building, which suffered heavy fire damage, is known to be occupied by homeless people and has also had several fires burn there, the district says. The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Metro Fire is working a commercial structure fire in Arden Arcade. Crews arrived to heavy fire, initiated fire attack and completed a search for victims. The building is known to be occupied by homeless persons, and has burned several times in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/NDBn1CBhse — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 4, 2022  
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
FOX40

Missing camper found dead in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a missing camper was found dead in Desolation Wilderness on Wednesday.  The hiker was identified as 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco.  Someone reported an abandoned tent that had been blown over on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. According to the sheriff’s […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

All Rices Fire Evacuation Orders And Warnings Lifted As Containment Grows To 65%

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:25 a.m. All evacuation orders and warnings for the Rices Fire have now been lifted in Nevada County, the sheriff’s office said on Monday morning. Cal Fire reports 65% containment of the incident. The fire has not grown beyond 904. Previous week’s updates below: July 3 There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Person rescued from Folsom Lake after “possible drowning”

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement bust uncovers illegal drugs and explosives

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Probation Department reported that on June 30 several pounds of illegal drugs, explosive devices and over a dozen firearms were recovered after searching two locations. The Gang Suppression Unit and the Sacramento Police Department SWAT team first served a search warrant for a residence in Sacramento where a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead after a rollover crash on I-580 in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

On early Friday morning, a woman lost her life following a rollover crash in Carson City. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported at about 1:45 a.m. on I-580 at Bellevue Road. The preliminary reports showed that a white Honda Civic was heading southbound on Interstate 580 when it flipped into the northbound lanes. The female driver was ejected from the car as she was not buckled up at the time of the accident.
CARSON CITY, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident on Madison Avenue [Carmichael, CA]

CARMICHAEL, CA (July 1, 2022) – Monday evening, at least two victims were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident on Madison Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison Avenue. Furthermore, officials said the driver of a pickup-truck...
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stray Iguana Found In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That’s what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas. The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles. Until the iguana’s owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=410254637811317&set=a.228265246010258
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Six People Displaced After Early Morning House Fire In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire. Crews arrived just before 1:00am this morning to a house fire with heavy fire from the front side. 6 occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and safely evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BpG1VThUQq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 1, 2022 Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home. Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

Community Policy