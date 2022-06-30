ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Solid waste, recycling pickup days to change for some residents

yumaaz.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickup days for some City of Yuma solid waste and curbside recycling customers will permanently change beginning July 25. From that date forward, homes between Avenue A and Avenue B and from 16th Street southward...

www.yumaaz.gov

kyma.com

Road safety improvements coming to Somerton area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction is set to get underway in Somerton in the coming weeks, all to improve safety on the roadways. Rumble strips will be installed in an area where officials say there have been frequent accidents. Distracted drivers on this roadway will no longer cross over...
SOMERTON, AZ
azpm.org

Yuma Farmers Assess Water Usage Amid Drought

Water is a finite resource in the American Southwest, though it hasn’t always been viewed as such. As states in the Colorado River Basin manage their water supplies, agriculture is adapting to new restrictions. Despite Arizona’s limited water resources, it’s a major agricultural center with a portfolio that includes several water-intensive crops, such as lettuce. The Colorado River is responsible for irrigating over 230,000 acres of farmland in #Yuma, #Arizona, and 90 percent of all leafy winter vegetables grown in the United States come from this area. What are regional lettuce producers doing to make lettuce farming more sustainable, and what is the future of this water-intensive crop that depends on the Colorado River?
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

City of Yuma hosts annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - With 4th of July around the corner, the City of Yuma hosted their annual Fireworks Spectacular event Saturday night at the Ray Crocs Sports Complex. The event was held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and was only $1 for admission. Eric Urfer, City of...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Free Fishing Day Reels In New Imperial Valley Anglers

BRAWLEY — The last time Calexico resident Eugene Davis fished at Wiest Lake he was 15. On one of two free fishing days in California this year, he returned with his brother and his 8-year-old son, Lucas. Davis hoped to teach Lucas how to fish and share that love...
CALEXICO, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Yuma AZ

Yuma is best known for being the hottest and driest city in the United States. Arizona’s 11th most populous city is in the southwest corner of the state and shares a border with California and Mexico. Due to its isolated location and overbearing heat, tourists often overlook Yuma in favour of some of Arizona’s smaller yet easier-to-reach destinations. This is a real shame, as its rich history and unique landscape make it an incredible place to visit.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Tucson and Yuma

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Tucson and Yuma. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Police Department reminds public of firework use

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says several types of fireworks are illegal in Arizona and are advising the public to only use smaller or novelty fireworks. Any fireworks that rise into the air cannot be used but any other type of firework can only be used from June 24 to July 6 and December 24th to January 3rd.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Two women arrested at pro-choice rally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the overturning of Roe v Wade, protesters in Yuma have continued marching to raise awareness for reproductive rights. Friday night, two women were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic, says one protester Peyton Ortiz, also founder of Citizens Curating Safe Spaces. Locals protesting from City...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

News 11 Weather: Declining temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For Saturday and Sunday, most areas will see little to no rain chances, though a slight resurgence in moisture is possible for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near normal through the holiday weekend, then trend up later next week.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured after Driver Runs Red Light on Avenue B [Yuma, AZ]

YUMA, CA (July 1, 2022) – Three victims were injured Sunday evening, after a driver ran a red light on Avenue B, and caused a collision. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m., near the intersection of South Avenue B and West 32nd Street. Per reports, a man driving a...
YUMA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Jaime Renteria Killed in Traffic Crash on US Highway 95 South [Needles, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:53 p.m., near Highway 62. Furthermore, the investigators said a white Volkswagen sedan collided head-on with a white tow-truck for unknown reasons. Eventually, first responders declared Jaime Renteria of Calipatria dead at the scene. No further details regarding the crash...
calexicochronicle.com

At-Large Suspect in Calexico Shooting Arrested

CALEXICO — A Heber man wanted in connection with the June 8 shooting death of a Calexico man in the 400 block of West Fifth Street has been arrested. The arrest of 56-year-old Manuel Medina Vargas Jr. was announced by the Calexico Police Officers Association the night of Thursday, June 30 on the association’s Facebook account.
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: A step closer to Williamsport

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The El Centro 12U Little League team needed to defeat Calexico twice to win the District 22 title. El Centro got their win on Thursday but fell short on Friday. Down 5-0 early, Calexico rallied to a 10-8 win and now moves on the the Section 7 tournament in Spring Valley on July 16th.
CALEXICO, CA

