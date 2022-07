GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Along Wisconsin’s interstates this July, an extra set of eyes — looking down from the passenger seat of an 18-wheeler — will watch over drivers. A growing number of law enforcement agencies are realizing that if you really want to see what car drivers are up to, you need to hop into the cab of a semi-truck. That’s why the State Patrol and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association are teaming up for the ‘Trooper in a Truck’ campaign.

