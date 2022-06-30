ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Turner's Jackson Burk starred in All-Star Classic Tournament

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 5 days ago

BELOIT—Beloit Turner graduate Jackson Burk took advantage of an opportunity to start for the South team in the 2022 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic Tournament in Oshkosh and threw an absolute gem.

The left-hander, who will pitch for Western Illinois University, had nine strikeouts in four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. The South team, from the Madison area, defeated the North, from the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, 9-2.

The Classic was played June 24-25 at EJ Schneider Field at Oshkosh North High School and involved the top 72 seniors in Wisconsin.

The South squad also lost to the East stars from the Milwaukee area, 12-3 and defeated the West stars 2-1 from the La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire area.

The final records for the All-Star Classic were: East 3-0, South 2-1, West 1-2, North 0-3.

