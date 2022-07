GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton man is facing four felonies. State Police arrested 23-year-old Samual Bucko on June 24th after responding to a 911 report of harassment. Authorities say Bucko allegedly threatened someone with a gun the previous day, caused nearly $2,000 in damage to the victim’s vehicle, and made repeated harassing phone calls.

