According to a report from Fightful, Alexa Bliss’ husband Ryan Cabrera was backstage at WWE’s 2022 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Saturday night. According to sources, there was an ‘interesting’ locker room set up for an Alexa Bliss segment that had been planned since Friday. This may have had to do with the credit card advertisement that aired during the show.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO