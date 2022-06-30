ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

Bedford's Sydney Shammo rewrites school softball record book

By Andy Wolf / The Blade
 4 days ago

TEMPERANCE — One school record in any sport is a good claim to fame for an athlete.

If two is twice as nice, nine is an abundance of joy embarking on a legacy.

Softball standout and recent Bedford High School graduate Sydney Shammo did just that — nine total school records in only three seasons.

Shammo owns five single-season marks: batting average (.617), hits (82), runs scored (79), stolen bases (54), and walks (25). Her career marks of 179 hits, 170 runs, 139 stolen bases, and .567 batting average are also the best in Bedford history.

“It’s not something I was chasing for my career; it’s nice that it happened,” Shammo said. “But my main goal coming into this year was I really wanted to help the team improve.”

Her 79 runs scored this year tied for ninth all-time in MHSAA history — just nine off the all-time mark — and her .567 career average is tied for 16th.

Shammo didn’t waste time breaking records for the Kicking Mules (27-9 this past season). She cemented her spot as leadoff hitter and center fielder as a freshman, and nabbed the single-season stolen base record with 44, before resetting it again her senior year.

After losing her sophomore year to the coronavirus pandemic, she set the single-season walks record as a junior while also becoming the career steals leader.

Her name is already etched three times on the record board in Bedford’s competitive gym. She’ll soon have her name up there six more times.

“It’s definitely something I look forward to,” she said.

The record she’s most proud of? Single-season batting.

While .617 is other-worldly at the high school level, she edged out the previous mark of .614.

“I knew I was going to be right by it,” Shammo said. “That was a huge relief and was really exciting to see.”

Posting that kind of batting average takes a unique skill set. When some batters often face the tough luck of hitting it hard, but right at a defender, Shammo plays keep-away. She combines a patient eye with a deadly slap-hitting approach to produce her stat totals.

Her speed only adds to the threat of snatching an extra base on a hit, or taking off soon after for a steal. Shammo, fearing no opposing catchers, was only caught once this past season.

Shammo is perfectly fine taking what the defense gives her.

“If I see the third baseman is playing behind the line, I’m going to do my best to lay down a bunt and sometimes I’ll be up and slap hit,” she said. “If the defense comes in, that’s when I’ll hit it over their heads.”

She managed this past season to smack one over-the-fence home run — and another in a scrimmage.

“Everyone was going insane, because nobody knew I could do that,” she said.

Despite all of her record-breaking prowess, she didn't set out to do any of it — largely a biproduct of hard work, competitiveness, and encouragement from teammates and family.

Before the season, she wrote down a personal goal of receiving all-state recognition, and she achieved it, earning honorable mention in Division 1.

“It feels good, especially because I know I put in all this work, and I’ve been working really hard to get here,” she said, “but it also feels good to represent my school like that.”

Bedford coach Marla Gooding, inheriting a nine-win 2018 program, took over for the 2019 season, Shammo’s freshman year. Heading into that year, Shammo was one of three girls to show up for their initial offseason workouts.

The Mules went 14-16 in 2019, and, following a 2020 pandemic rebound, were 20-19 in 2021.

“Sydney has been the coolest kid to coach, to see her mature and grow,” Gooding said. “Now as a senior, she was not only a great ballplayer, but an outstanding leader.”

Gooding said Shammo helps her teammates with what the opposing pitcher was throwing, general team organization, and inspiration.

“Even myself, she made me a better coach,” Gooding said. “...Sydney definitely changed the way people think about the game and their hustle.”

Shammo plans to attend Kent State University and is unsure of a major. She may go out for softball if the opportunity presents itself.

She called her impact “one of her greatest accomplishments.”

“I get to leave that legacy for the players that are coming up,” she said. “I really want nothing but the best for this program. I want to see them succeed so bad, and I think that’s coming really soon.”

