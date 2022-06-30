Daily Sun's fourth annual Best of the Lakes Region celebration sees new, returning winners
By JON DECKER, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
LACONIA — Hundreds of local business owners, staff and well wishers gathered at the Lakeport Opera House to celebrate the fourth annual Best of the Lakes Region. Two hundred sixty companies won awards across 199 categories. Guests began to arrive at the Opera House just after 4 p.m....
It's always been a popular spot during the summer months, but for those of you who don't know, you can enjoy a fun summer tubing trip down the Saco River in Mount Washington Valley, NH. At approximately 136 miles long, the Saco River travels from Saco Lake in the White...
Gilmanton’s Independence Day fireworks will be in Crystal Lake Park on Saturday, July 2, at dusk, with a July 3 rain date. The parade will begin at Town Hall Common at 10 a.m. on July 4. Laconia’s Independence Day celebration will happen on Sunday, July 3, starting with the...
LACONIA — Laconia Parks and Recreation says Lake Opechee is now cleared from cyanobacteria. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services tested the beach Friday and found it "well below" the standards. The lake and beaches are now open for use.
It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
Did you know there is art within the woods and trails of Kensington, New Hampshire?. Weaved in and out of 10 miles of rolling hills and trails, dotting the landscape within the trees and land of the Alnoba retreat, are huge exhibits and installations. Alnoba's website says its art collection...
The beginning of July is roughly 430 days until the next Thunder over New Hampshire air show at the Pease Air National Guard Base but who's counting?. The free event is scheduled to return the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10, 2023 and will be one of the major Portsmouth 400 events. Considering it was ten years between shows between 2011 and 2021 the two year wait is bearable.
At a premium. Few and far between. Hard to come by. Scarce as hen’s teeth. All of these expressions describe the availability of affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The situation is not unique to the area, those who are on the front lines of the issue stress. It’s a problem across the state and the country too. But in the Lakes Region where, as Jeff Hayes, executive director of the Lakes Region Planning Commission noted, housing costs are higher than average while wages are below average, the problem is particularly acute.
Following a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion and remodel, The Brook is now America’s largest charity casino. The former Seabrook Greyhound Park in Seabrook has been transformed into a 90,000 square-foot casino entertainment center. In May, The Brook was the first casino in New England to debut historical horse racing...
Haverhill’s annual Independence Day fireworks are set for tonight with bonus bands and food trucks. The free event begins at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., adjacent to the Stadium, in Haverhill. The Chase Campbell Band opens the night, followed by the Abraxas Santana Tribute Band at 7:30. A fireworks display typically takes place after dusk.
Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
Tonight, more barking in your neighborhood these days? You're not alone. The pandemic has created a puppy boom! With more parents and kids home many Granite Staters decided it was time to add Fido to the family. Plus, Rye's Morgan Blanchard was bitten by the acting bug at a young...
What is being billed as the “world’s largest sunflower house” will open next month in Woodstock, Vt. The Sunflower House at Billings Farm & Museum, a 20,000 square foot floral labyrinth with over 100 varieties of sunflowers, will open on July 30 and peak in mid-August, with blooms through early September. The house has been created and maintained by master gardener Ben Pauly of the Woodstock Inn & Resort.
Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
LACONIA — Marie A. Leo, 90, passed away peacefully at Forest View Manor in Meredith on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Marie was born on November 13, 1931 in New York, NY, to the late Rosario and Rose (Grillo) Cassanite. Marie was blessed...
A Maine dog breeder has sued a New Hampshire man, alleging he had his golden retriever spayed in April 2021 in violation of a contract to breed her and allow the kennel where she was born to sell her puppies. Goldiva Goldens LLC and its owner, Mary Dickinson Cashin, 62,...
POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
A gas station in Methuen has been deemed as “lucky” after it has sold five big prizes in the past two months. But is there a trick to all the luck?. Ted’s Stateline Mobil’s seemingly lucky streak started on May 3 when a customer claimed the $1 million prize from a winning ticket sold from there for the instant ticket game “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins.” Rebecca Wilson then claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the store on May 18.
The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. “This isn’t the same town I grew up in!” I hear that said over and over again, and this is from people a lot younger than I. Well, I’ll tell you how it was before you all were around. I was born in 1950. We lived on Grove Street. That was the Greek section of town, Auburn Street, Cedar Street, Spruce Street, etc. My mom told me how no one locked their doors around there, how the kids went from house to house, how it was one big family. My grandparents had a grocery store as did many Greeks, and they lived in an apartment above the store. My grandfather had this great idea that he would get a goat and slaughter it for Easter dinner. The goat lived with the family and, of course, became part of the family. The kids fed him and took him out for walks and he became the neighborhood celebrity. When Easter came Grandpa took the goat and had it slaughtered. At the big dinner the kids cried because he had killed their pet, so no one would eat. Well, my grandfather decided to set the example and he grabbed a handful of goat meat to eat, but the kids went nuts, crying and screaming until he took the tray of meat and had to throw it away. So much for that bright idea.
Littleton, NH –A discount gas station event in Littleton gave Granite State drivers a brief blast from the past Thursday. The conservative policy group Americans for Prosperity of New Hampshire partnered with Simon’s Market to lower gas prices to just $2.38 per gallon from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
