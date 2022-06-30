ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Martha Davis Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Forest Avenue [Chico, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash on Forest Avenue. The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. along Forest Avenue, per initial reports. CHP responded after receiving multiple 911 calls about an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, authorities located one woman suffering from critical injuries in the...

www.laweekly.com

FOX40

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oroville Police Officers arrested a man who shot a victim on June 22. According to a press release, on June 22, Oroville Police Department officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim needing medical attention at the area of Olive Highway at Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived on […]
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff condition improves after motorcycle crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center says Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren is now in fair condition following a motorcycle crash in Butte County. Warren, 55, remains in the hospital after a crash that left him in serious condition. The crash happened on June 26 when Warren went through...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

One woman killed in crash near Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Willows woman was killed Thursday morning when her car rolled along County Road 60 east of County Road P. According to the CHP, the 40-year-old was traveling westbound on County Road 60 around 5:15 a.m. when she failed to navigate a curve in the road.
WILLOWS, CA
kubaradio.com

Person of Interest Sought After Man Shot on ATV

(Oroville, CA) – Oroville Police are searching for a man they say is possibly armed, dangerous and a person of interest in a shooting last week. Police said the man is a person of interest in the shooting on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard on June 22. That shooting...
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Chico Pedestrian Fatality at Intersection of Hartford and Forest

Accident at Hartford Drive Kills Elderly Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Chico on June 28 after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision happened at about 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hartford Drive at Forest Avenue. When officers with the Chico Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered Martha Davis, 86, on the ground.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rices Fire In Nevada County Now 45% Contained; Several Homes Destroyed

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but Sunday’s relatively low winds and temperatures in the 80s will provide more opportunity for firefighting personnel to increase containment and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Previous day’s (July 2) updates below: 7:17 p.m. Containment on the Rices Fire again grew through Saturday to 35%...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigating possible tampering of sewage pump

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after saying there was possible tampering to the Indian Valley Community Services District infrastructure. The Sheriff's Office became aware of the possible tampering on June 28, 2022 with reports that included the possible tampering to a sewage pump in Taylorsville, which resulted in a large sewage spill.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain Nelson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 100% containment after burning 250 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire was between Nelson Avenue...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested following string of trailer thefts in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing four trailers in Butte County. Detectives with the Chico Police Department were alerted by CHP officers that a man named David Jones, 52, had arranged to sell a trailer on Facebook Marketplace at the parking lot of a nearby casino.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman pleads guilty to murder for DUI crash in 2021

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico woman pled guilty to murder in connection to a deadly DUI crash in February 2021 in Butte County. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Nicole Schalles, 36, was driving on Highway 70 at speeds over 120 mph before crashing into the rear of another vehicle. The other vehicle spun into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling the other way.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire started by weed whacker in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Firefighters said a vegetation fire that was contained in Anderson Thursday morning started by a person cutting their dry grass with a weed whacker. The fire burned less than half an acre after breaking out around 10 a.m. Crews were able to gain control of the fire...
ANDERSON, CA

