The Freddie Freeman saga with his former agent and the Atlanta Braves is already wearing thin with the Los Angeles media. Freddie Freeman was among the most beloved sports figures in Atlanta, as he spent the entirety of his career with the Braves and helped the team win the World Series last season. After failed negotiations, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year deal. He returned to Atlanta last weekend as a member of the opposing team, where he was seen crying throughout the series.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO