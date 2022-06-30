ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chosen family': How ballroom instills pride in Black, Latino LGBTQ community

By Tiffany Cusaac-Smith, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Did you think she deserved it?" a contestant roared. "Darling, she didn't deserve nothing!" responded Crystal LaBeija. LaBeija, a contestant in the 1967 Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant,walked off stage after coming in as third runner-up in a drag pageant system where people of color could compete but wererarely the...

Biden's LGBTQ protections order will have an 'enormous' impact on families of queer youth, says conversion-therapy survivor

President Joe Biden issued an executive order this week to protect queer people from a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in states that have targeted their rights and freedoms. "My message to all the young people: Just be you," Biden said while signing the order on Wednesday, the same day the White House was also hosting a Pride Month celebration. "I want you to know that, as your president, all of us on this stage have your back."
The Independent

From book bans to armed Proud Boys militia, US libraries bear the brunt of LGBT+ ‘culture war’

When a group of children and their parents recently sat down for a “Drag Queen Storytime” event not far from Reno, Nevada, there was some comfort in the presence of local police.In the San Francisco Bay Area only two weeks earlier, men dressed in Proud Boys uniforms walked into a library to disrupt a similar LGBT+ reading event by hurling homophobic and transphobic slurs.Similar episodes have recently occurred in South Bend, Indiana, and Woodland, California.So when organisers of the Drag Queen Storytime event in Sparks, Nevada, an incorporated city on Reno’s eastside, began last Sunday – police were on the...
geekspin

The top gay-friendly cities in the US

The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Saucy Santana Says Women Need Gay Men: Gays Run The World

Over the weekend Florida rapper Saucy Santana went viral after telling the crowd at his show that women need gay men. He was introduced to the world by his friend Yung Miami of the City Girls and quickly garnered attention for his outlandish quotes and Instagram videos,. Now he is...
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
Next Avenue

I'm a Gay Woman in a Heterosexual Marriage

At 43, I fell in love with a woman for the first time. My husband and I have stayed together and redefined our relationship. I am gay and have been in a heterosexual marriage for 57 years. We have two children and two grandchildren. My situation is not usual but it is more common that you would think.
AOL Corp

Rocker Travis Barker 'beat the odds' before and will again, says ex Shanna Moakler

Blink-182 and the Transplants drummer Travis Barker is getting well wishes from his ex-wife after he was hospitalized this week. Former beauty queen and "Celebrity Big Brother" star Shanna Moakler, who was married to the rocker from 2004 to 2008, was among Barker's family members who've publicly asked for prayers and to wish the ailing rocker well.
The Guardian

‘Arabs and Muslims flaunted their costumes in true queer glory’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

When I was a child living in Bahrain, I used to dread family parties. Not because I didn’t want to see my relatives, whom I loved, but because I felt too scared to dance. Some Arab music is beyond sumptuous. It is achingly romantic, dynamic and playful, filled to the brim with the most over-the-top metaphors you’ll ever hear, scored with the most luxuriant instrumentals. The camp melodrama is a gay kid’s dream come true … or worst nightmare, for the opulent emotional sounds almost taunt you to come out through dance. As a child terrified about the very real repercussions that would come from being found out as gay, Arab music was my forbidden fruit at familial events, tempting me to reveal myself and thus ensure my exile.
AFP

A mosque in Berlin on Friday became the first in Germany to fly a rainbow flag in support of the LGBT community, ahead of two major gay pride events in the city this month.

A mosque in Berlin on Friday became the first in Germany to fly a rainbow flag in support of the LGBT community, ahead of two major gay pride events in the city this month. Two major events in support of the LGBT community will take place in Berlin this month -- the Lesbian and Gay Festival on July 16 and 17, and Christopher Street Day (CSD) on July 23.
The Independent

Voices: How my homophobic dad became an LGBT+ ally

When I was 22 I fell in love with a man much older than me. I didn’t mean to, but I did. We just connected on so many levels. We shared many common interests and passions. But I was also conflicted with religious guilt. As a young man coming to terms with his sexual orientation and identity as a Muslim, I tried to differentiate between what was right for me as opposed to what “religion, family and culture” expected me to do.I had an extremely close bond with my ummi, and our relationship was based on being honest and truthful...
NBC News

Nursing home settles historic transgender discrimination complaint

In a landmark settlement, a Maine assisted living facility has agreed to establish policies and procedures to ensure it is a welcoming place for LGBTQ seniors, after a 79-year-old transgender woman levied an accusation of discrimination. When Marie King filed her complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in October,...
