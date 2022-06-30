ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect delays on Richmond Avenue beginning July 6

By Irene Will Online Last seen:
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Work on the federally funded project identified as Richmond Avenue (Oak Street to State Street) and Harvester Avenue Preventive Maintenance Project is expected to begin on July 6, 2022....

4th of July Weekend News

Despite some rain early Saturday morning, a water conservation notice remains in effect for Genesee County. Although there is plenty of water throughout the year on average days, without conservation efforts, keeping up with demands during hot dry stretches becomes difficult. The County is asking everyone to pitch in on water conservation efforts through the peak of summer heat.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas giveaways held at 2 Mandella Market locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of gas hitting everyone's wallets pretty hard these days, a lot of people were excited to see free gas giveaways at two Mandella Market locations on Saturday. The first one happened from noon to 2 p.m. at Jefferson and Broadway. The second one...
BUFFALO, NY
CNHI

Mobile home park tenants planning class action suit

The Ridgeview Manufactured Home Association is preparing a class action lawsuit against Cook Properties, the largest mobile home park owner in New York state, in pursuit of better living conditions. The members want work done on their sewers and water lines, identification and removal of dead trees and rehabilitation of electrical units around the park, as well as better snow plowing during winter.
LAW
Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Frustration over delay in connecting utilities to new homes, properties in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Home buyers and builders say they are dealing with months-long delays in connecting utilities to new homes and properties. The problem in dealing with utility companies, NYSEG and RG&E has been going on for years. WHAM reported on it in 2016 and 2020, but home builders and property owners say it has gotten worse, and the utility companies have been more difficult to reach. RG&E and NYSEG are both owned by Avangrid.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

New all-inclusive playground opens in Village of Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday in Depew for a brand new playground that will give children of all abilities a chance to play. The West Dawson Park inclusive playground includes wheelchair ramps, sensory activities, and adaptive swings. Officials say the new space will ensure children and families have a safe, accessible place to play.
DEPEW, NY
Buffalo Man Arrested in JPD GIVE Enforcement Detail

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

96.1 The Breeze

These Towns Have The Highest Property Taxes In Erie County

Tax time in New York State has arrived and many people are getting their tax bills for 2022. That of course includes those of us who call Erie County home. New York state is well known to have some of the highest taxes in the nation. Those taxes to go pay for lots of things in our state, some we agree with and some we don't.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Buffalo man shot multiple times in the legs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night. According to city officials, Northwest District officers responded to Grace Street, near the intersection of Niagara Street. Detectives said a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times in the legs. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where […]
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

NY man suffers ‘serious injuries’ following snowmobile ejection

KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Henrietta man was reportedly involved in a snowmobile-related incident in the Town of Kendall on Saturday just before 11 p.m. Michael Snyder of Henrietta, N.Y. was found irresponsive by Orleans County Sheriff’s office after being ejected from a snowmobile while attempting to ‘water skip’ the vehicle across a pond, according to the Sheriff’s office.
KENDALL, NY

