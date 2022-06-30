ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, CO

San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad to go up for auction

By Jun 30, 2022
Mineral County Miner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOSA — The San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad (SLRG) is going up for auction, according to an announcement by William A. Brandt, Jr., the Chapter 11 Trustee currently operating the railroad, which is in bankruptcy. Brandt’s intention, subject to U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval, is to sell substantially...

mineralcountyminer.com

