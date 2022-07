GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We will still not rule out a slight chance of some scattered thunderstorms moving through this evening across the Western Slope. Most of these storms will impact the mountains, but there is a chance that the lower valleys will also receive a brief shower. As a result, some areas may not see anything and stay dry throughout the evening and overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the mid-60s, whereas Montrose will remain in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO