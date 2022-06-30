Family shattered after police say a brother stabbed his sister in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A mother was killed and her two children were injured after the mom's brother allegedly stabbed them all in a Chesterfield County condo Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

39-year-old Bonnie Hobson was stabbed inside her home, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. Chesterfield Police said she died at the hospital.

Her two children, just five and nine years old, are expected to fully recover physically.

Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Hobson, Bonnie's brother, and charged him in connection with her death. He is also accused of injuring his niece and nephew.

Bonnie and the suspect's mother feared that the children's mental health will take a lifetime to recover after what they had to endure.

But she is hopeful that Chesterfield County can help with counseling the two children who lost the most important person in their lives.

Bonnie's mother and her coworkers said Bonnie was a mom who lived for her children.

Bonnie's mother also said that Christopher struggles with a mental illness, and has now torn the family apart inside the home they all shared.

