Napa’s Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp

***Find the market in front of the movie theater entrance at Northgate Mall II, 5800 Northgate Drive on July 3 due to the Marin County Fair***. The Sunday Marin Farmers Market first opened in 1987, and has grown to become the third largest farmers market in California. Local eaters and visitors alike, convene every Sunday to enjoy the fresh, seasonal harvests of California’s world renowned farms and ranches, as well as discover some of the most sought after prepared foods in the region. Despite gaining recognition throughout the country, the Sunday Civic Center market remains an essential food hub for the local Marin communities and beyond. Featuring nearly 200 local farmers and ranchers, specialty food purveyors, and artisans selling handmade textiles, ceramics, jewelry, and more.
Comments / 0