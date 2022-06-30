ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Napa’s Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp

By CHARLES SWANSON THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYelp recently released a list of the top wineries by state across the United States and Shadybrook Estate Winery in Napa was named the best in California. To compile the list, Yelp identified businesses in the wineries category, then ranked those spots...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

'Shame for the Bay Area': Locals mourn losing Great America

The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. KTLA sister station FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Rare vortex of economic troubles descends on Bay Area residents, businesses

From her vantage point at the cashier’s stand in a grocery store in Mountain View, Maria Soria sees firsthand the damage wrought by a rare vortex of economic troubles descending on Bay Area residents and businesses, from skyrocketing inflation to rising rents. As a retail worker living in one of the costliest regions of the world, she faces problems herself.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tncontentexchange.com

Pacaso causes stir in rural Napa County neighborhood

Residents in the rural Olive Hill Lane area near Coombsville Road recently discovered they could be getting a new neighbor that is giving many of them pause — Pacaso. Pacaso is the second-home co-ownership business that critics say hurts the character of neighborhoods. In this case, eight people could own the house in a community of a few dozen homes near vineyards and Mount George.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

There’s no ‘e’ in blight; Depot Hotel news; Pot champion; and more

There’s something a little off about The Sonoma Cheese Factory, namely the ‘E’ in cheese, on the building’s sign. The locale is a major draw, perched as it is on The Plaza. And certainly there’s been plenty of time to fix (at nominal charge; it’s not neon) the bit of blight. But, and this is true of his many other neglected properties around the Valley, owner Ken Mattson doesn’t really care how it embarrasses the town. Lately the gorilla campaign to ‘Put the E back in Cheese’ has emerged, with a pop-up banner, and of course the guy painted yellow carrying a protest sign. For Pride month, there was even a rainbow E, a comment on the Mattson family views on gay rights. It was last seen in the company of General Vallejo, keeping watch on the building from his permanent post across the street. At this point the general might be easier to move than the Mattson company.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine And Food Pairing#Food Drink#Napa Shadybrook Estate#Rapp Ranch Vineyard
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
marinmommies.com

Sunday Marin Farmers Market (New Location this Sunday Only)

***Find the market in front of the movie theater entrance at Northgate Mall II, 5800 Northgate Drive on July 3 due to the Marin County Fair***. The Sunday Marin Farmers Market first opened in 1987, and has grown to become the third largest farmers market in California. Local eaters and visitors alike, convene every Sunday to enjoy the fresh, seasonal harvests of California’s world renowned farms and ranches, as well as discover some of the most sought after prepared foods in the region. Despite gaining recognition throughout the country, the Sunday Civic Center market remains an essential food hub for the local Marin communities and beyond. Featuring nearly 200 local farmers and ranchers, specialty food purveyors, and artisans selling handmade textiles, ceramics, jewelry, and more.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
globalcirculate.com

San Francisco sushi restaurant permanently closes after eviction

Kaisen Sushi, known for fast service and fresh, inexpensive rolls, has quietly closed after five years in San Francisco. A letter, which was dated June 21 and posted on the restaurant’s storefront, informed customers that the business located at 71 5th St. was “permanently closing soon.” The owner, who is listed by the California Secretary of State’s office as Adisorn Khamtalob, shared that the closure wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Silicon Valley

Could this Delta island become more than cow pastures?

A natural habitat for Delta waterfowl and wildlife, and more recently grazing cattle, Jersey Island in East Contra Costa County has remained largely undeveloped for more than a hundred years. Plans are percolating, though, that could turn it into a vacation getaway with a wave pool, sandy beaches, a wildlife refuge — and more — close to home.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
CNBC

Here's how much money it takes to be considered wealthy in 12 major U.S. cities

Depending on where you live, a net worth totaling millions of dollars may still be considered merely "comfortable," a new survey finds. In the U.S. overall, it takes a net worth of $2.2 million to be considered "wealthy" by other Americans — up from $1.9 million last year, according to financial services company Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stay Cool This Summer at These Bay Area Water Parks

If you're in San Francisco, you might not be as accustomed to triple-digit temperatures — but if you head inland this summer, you'll be turning on the AC as soon as you cross the Bay Bridge. If you're looking for ways to stay cool this summer — besides air...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy