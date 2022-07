These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.

