San Antonio, TX

Texas man sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting horses

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001LAE_0gRKs58E00

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting horses.

According to the initial press release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 8, 2021, Jean Bugoma was charged with multiple counts of burglary and bestiality. The D.A.’s Office said Bugoma entered a building without the horse owner’s knowledge or consent and tripped multiple horses named Cello, Uhtred, and Gigi. Bugoma also committed bestiality by engaging in sexual conduct with a horse.

The burglary and bestiality incidents happened in June 2020 and January and February 2021, KSAT-TV reports. Two horses sustained physical injuries and were found "hobbled," meaning their legs were tied together.

In June 2020, a naked Bugoma was reportedly seen on camera walking around the stables.

The horse owner noticed that one horse was not in its stall, and a veterinarian concluded that the horses were sexually and physically abused, according to KSAT. A DNA sample was reportedly taken from one of the horses, and it matched Bugoma’s.

In February 2021, a month after Bugoma was charged, the horse owner and San Antonio police caught Bugoma in the stables.

On Wednesday, June 29, Bugoma was sentenced to 10 years in state jail, KSAT reports.

