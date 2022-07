PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — On a summer morning, there are few places Logan Minter and Wendi Waugh would rather be than on their bikes, riding through the Scioto County wilderness. Both members of Portsmouth Connex, they’ve spent years trying to highlight the outdoor opportunities their community has to offer and advocating for more infrastructure to encourage even more activity. Now, with dozens coming to enjoy their local parks, trails and events, they said they’re starting to see that work pay off.

