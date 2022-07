ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of fake calls trickled into the Rockford Police Department 9-1-1 center this weekend, putting law enforcement on high alert. On Saturday, July 2, around 1:26 p.m., a call came in regarding an alleged drug deal at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, 1128 Russell Ave., in Rockford. Rockford Park District Police responded to the area, but the vehicle that matched the description given to dispatchers was already seen leaving the park.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO