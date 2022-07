Minnesota basketball got a commitment from forward Kadyn Betts on Friday. He is the 1st player to commit to Minnesota from the 2023 class. Betts isn’t ranked per the 247Sports Composite, but is listed as a 2-star on the 247Sports website. He has offers from Akron, Nebraska, Colorado State, Northern Colorado, and Wyoming. The big man is listed at 6-foot-8, 190 pounds. He attends Pueblo Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado. 247Sports has him as the No. 4 prospect from Colorado, and No. 65 SF.

