Los Angeles, CA

Famed plastic surgeon and ‘botched’ co-host Dr. Paul Nassif lists Bel-Air home for $30 million

By The New Zealand Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many pinches and tucks, Dr. Paul Nassif, famed plastic surgeon and co-host of E! of the network Sloppyis selling his Bel-Air home for $30 million. The plastic surgeon enlisted Bowery Design Group and interior designer Faye Resnick to create the ultimate artist’s home. The 1.3-acre property sits on a private,...

