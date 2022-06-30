Famed plastic surgeon and ‘botched’ co-host Dr. Paul Nassif lists Bel-Air home for $30 million

Actor Alexandra Daddario, who recently starred in the HBO hit series The White Lotus, and producer Andrew Form’s initial chance encounter was thanks to a layover. Andrew was on his way to Europe for work and had to connect through New York City as flights were limited during the pandemic. “I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks,” Alexandra remembers. “He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.” Andrew had to catch his connecting flight the next morning, but explained that if she wanted to get dinner he would be back in town in a couple of weeks. “I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” Alexandra jokes. “Nowadays you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO