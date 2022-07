A Grand Junction couple is attempting to do the impossible - covering the 485-mile Colorado Trail on foot in less than eight days. Imagine running the Boston Marathon every day for 18 straight days. That's essentially what Doug and Melinda McCaw did the last time they tackled the mountain trail that connects Denver with Durango. In 2020, the couple completed the 485-mile trek in just 18 days. That run was captured on video in the documentary Chasing the Sky. You can see the trailer for the film at the bottom of this post.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO