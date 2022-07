CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might see a Chicago police officer on board the next time you ride a CTA bus.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports it's part of the city's response to a rise in violence that we have been closely following involving the CTA. For the first time after an unprecedented spike in CTA crime, bus operators are reporting police officers have been stationed on buses on some routes.It comes a week after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the #53/Pulaski line. In that case, there have been no arrests.Keith Hill, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241, the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO