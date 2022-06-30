Former Charles City salutatorian recognized on Mary Baldwin University’s Dean’s List

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday marked a turning of the page for Old Dominion and Hampton as the first day in their respective new conferences. The Monarchs officially became members of the Sun Belt Conference, their second tenure in the league. ODU was in the conference from 1982-1991 before joining the CAA. The silver and blue has been a member of Conference USA since 2013.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO