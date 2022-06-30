Former Charles City salutatorian recognized on Mary Baldwin University’s Dean’s List

Alexa Mills, a resident of Providence Forge, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah for the Spring 2022 semester. In order to be named to the list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 graded credit hours.
RICHMOND – Each year Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats, to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state governments to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. Eleven historic sites facing insensitive development or neglect across Virginia were named to this year’s list.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces additional key administration appointments. Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced new administration appointments including five new appointees and one reappointment to the Virginia State University (VSU) Board of Visitors. The Governor’s new appointments to the VSU Board of Visitors are:. Victor Branch of Chesterfield, Senior Vice...
Growth coming to New Kent County isn’t just its population; it’s businesses as well. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 30 at the new location of AutoZone’s Distribution Center with several dignitaries on hand. News of the facility was announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during a...
This Independence Day weekend, there aren't just fireworks to enjoy in Richmond. Whether you're interested in history or comedy, beer or baseball, or taking some time to grill outside with friends and family, Richmond has something for you.
Virginia Democrats criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin over a letter he sent to the state's community college board calling for its members to involve his administration in the search for a new chancellor or resign.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next Tuesday, July 5, at 3 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney, GRTC, Virginia Pride and its community partners will reveal a new LGBTQ+–themed bus. The event, which will be held behind Richmond City Hall, located at 900 East Marshall Street, is the first time the community will see the new “Pride Bus.” According to Virginia Pride, the new design is part of GRTC’s partnership program.
It’s officially summer, and for many that means days spent by the pool with family and friends. But lifeguard shortages across the country – and Henrico County – have laid a wet towel over some folks’ summer fun. Pools throughout Henrico have been feeling the heat...
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday marked a turning of the page for Old Dominion and Hampton as the first day in their respective new conferences. The Monarchs officially became members of the Sun Belt Conference, their second tenure in the league. ODU was in the conference from 1982-1991 before joining the CAA. The silver and blue has been a member of Conference USA since 2013.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be enforcing no parking zones and road closures ahead of Dogwood Dell’s Fourth of July celebration. Any weekend vehicle entrance closures in Byrd Park will be effective through Monday, July 4. Other streets in the Byrd Park and Carillon neighborhoods will have restricted parking.
RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The new interim Midlothian District supervisor was sworn in on Thursday. On Wednesday night, the board of supervisors approved Tara Carroll to fill the open seat. Leslie Haley left the county to take the position as Virginia’s deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions....
