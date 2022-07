If there were any thoughts that signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks might spark a career rejuvenation for Dallas Keuchel, they are quickly evaporating. Keuchel struggled in his first inning with Arizona. If there was a positive from that outing, he did do a decent job making bats miss, striking out seven. On the other hand, when he didn’t make the bats miss, the contact was loud. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in only 4.1 innings. His second start with the Diamondbacks came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies — on the road at Coors Field.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO