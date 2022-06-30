Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant requesting a trade away from the Nets

After an eventful season for the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 that included a blockbuster trade and an early playoff exit, 12-time All-Star and franchise centerpiece Kevin Durant requested a trade on Thursday.

The news comes days after Kyrie Irving opted in to the final year of his contract with Brooklyn. It was reported on Wednesday that teams were expected to touch base with the Nets to see if the organization planned to move forward with both Durant and Irving.

Durant’s business manager, Rich Kleiman, confirmed to ESPN that the organization is working to find a suitable trade for Durant.