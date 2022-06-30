ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets trade a first-round pick to Jazz for versatile Royce O'Neale

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a crisis after star player Kevin Durant officially requested a trade, putting the Nets back at Square 1 in terms of building a title contender in the Eastern Conference.

In the middle of the Durant debacle, the Nets made a minor move before free agency began on Thursday, making a trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Nets will send a first-round pick to Utah in exchange for versatile forward Royce O’Neale. The five-year veteran out of Baylor averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds along with 2.5 assists while shooting 38.9% from deep in his fifth season in the league in 2021-22. He has played for the Jazz his entire career.

Even though the Nets will likely look very different on opening night in the 2022-23 season, the addition of O’Neale is a good one in terms of adding a 3-and-D player to the roster.

This post originally appeared on Nets Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

