ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant targeting Heat, Suns as top spots in trade away from Nets

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tdvb_0gRJkCwN00
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The worst fears of the Brooklyn Nets have been realized: Franchise star Kevin Durant officially requested a trade after what has already been a tumultuous offseason.

The 2021-22 season was filled with controversy and setbacks for the Nets: Kyrie Irving and his decision not to be vaccinated, Durant’s injury, the James Harden trade, and Ben Simmons never playing for Brooklyn after the deal. The offseason didn’t bring any relief. Irving appeared to want out and waited until the last minute to opt in on his contract for the upcoming season. Just as that circus was dying down came Thursday’s news.

Apparently, the yearlong soap opera was enough for Durant, who is now seeking a way out of Brooklyn. He has two teams at the top of his list: the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

It will be interesting to see where this goes for Durant, but his future with the Nets is clearly coming to an end.

This post originally appeared on Nets Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Miami, AZ
City
Phoenix, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Phoenix, AZ
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Miami Heat#The Phoenix Suns#Espn
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed

Kevin Durant surprised many by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams have already inquired about the superstar since his trade request became public. However, acquiring someone as talented as KD will come at a steep cost. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets want a young player and 3 or more first […] The post Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Serious threat to sign Gary Payton II emerges that fuels Warriors exit

Gary Payton II might have played himself out of the Golden State Warriors’ price range. The undrafted guard came out of nowhere and proved that he’s a rotation-level player, especially on defense. Because of his stellar play, many teams looking to pry Payton away from the Bay. One of these teams is an old rival […] The post Serious threat to sign Gary Payton II emerges that fuels Warriors exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy