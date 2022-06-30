Kevin Durant targeting Heat, Suns as top spots in trade away from Nets

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The worst fears of the Brooklyn Nets have been realized: Franchise star Kevin Durant officially requested a trade after what has already been a tumultuous offseason.

The 2021-22 season was filled with controversy and setbacks for the Nets: Kyrie Irving and his decision not to be vaccinated, Durant’s injury, the James Harden trade, and Ben Simmons never playing for Brooklyn after the deal. The offseason didn’t bring any relief. Irving appeared to want out and waited until the last minute to opt in on his contract for the upcoming season. Just as that circus was dying down came Thursday’s news.

Apparently, the yearlong soap opera was enough for Durant, who is now seeking a way out of Brooklyn. He has two teams at the top of his list: the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

It will be interesting to see where this goes for Durant, but his future with the Nets is clearly coming to an end.

This post originally appeared on Nets Wire! Follow us on Facebook!