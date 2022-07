MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Sharks love seeing new records and winning meets, but for the coaching staff, they have another favorite thing about June in Maryville. “Just getting to see them succeed and get better,” Maryville coach Ainsley Watkins said. “Even in one practice, just being able to stand up on the wall and watch everybody. It is big in the meets and you can see it in the times, you can see it in their faces when they get out of the pool, you can see it in their parents’ faces — and that is the most exciting part.”

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO